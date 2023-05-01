Where Can You Find The Best Breakfast in Chicago? 15 Top Picks From ‘Chicago Today' Hosts

Chicago may be famous for its pizza, hot dogs and Italian beef, but it doesn't skimp on eggs (or any other breakfast food for that matter), either.

But trying to sift through the hundreds of restaurants across the city with delicious breakfast offerings can be overwhelming -- and may take you well into lunchtime.

To help you slice through the noise and get straight to the yolk, here's a list of 16 top breakfast spots broken down by neighborhood, from "Chicago Today" hosts Matthew Rodrigues and Cortney Hall.

Andersonville

Big Jones, 5347 N. Clark St.

Reservations? Yes

Gold Coast

3 Arts Club Café in Restoration Hardware, 1300 N. Dearborn St.

Reservations? Yes

Little Italy/University Village

Sweet Maple Café, 1339 W. Taylor St.

Reservations? Call ahead

Stax Cafe, 1401 W. Taylor St.

Reservations? No

Lincoln Park

Batter & Berries, 2748 N. Lincoln Ave.

Reservations? Waitlist; call ahead

Loop

Hanabusa Café, 29 E. Madison St.

Reservations? No

Near South Side

Apolonia, 2201 S. Michigan Ave.

Reservations? Yes

Pilsen

S.K.Y., 1239 W. 18th St.

Reservations? Yes

Rogers Park

Smack Dab, 6730 N. Clark St.

Reservations? No

River North

Stax Cafe, 1401 W. Taylor St.

Reservations? No

South Loop

Eleven City Diner, 1112 S. Wabash Ave.

Reservations? No

Half Sour, 755 Clark St.

Reservations? Yes

West Town

Kasama, 1001 W. Winchester Ave.

Reservations? Dinner only

The Breakfast Club & Grill, 1381 W. Hubbard St.

Reservations? Yes

Woodlawn

Daley's Restaurant, 6257 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Reservations? No