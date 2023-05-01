Where Can You Find The Best Breakfast in Chicago? 15 Top Picks From ‘Chicago Today' Hosts

Chicago may be famous for its pizza, hot dogs and Italian beef, but it doesn't skimp on eggs (or any other breakfast food for that matter), either.
But trying to sift through the hundreds of restaurants across the city with delicious breakfast offerings can be overwhelming -- and may take you well into lunchtime.
To help you slice through the noise and get straight to the yolk, here's a list of 16 top breakfast spots broken down by neighborhood, from "Chicago Today" hosts Matthew Rodrigues and Cortney Hall.
Andersonville
Big Jones, 5347 N. Clark St.
Reservations? Yes
Gold Coast
3 Arts Club Café in Restoration Hardware, 1300 N. Dearborn St.
Reservations? Yes
Little Italy/University Village
Sweet Maple Café, 1339 W. Taylor St.
Reservations? Call ahead
Stax Cafe, 1401 W. Taylor St.
Reservations? No
Lincoln Park
Batter & Berries, 2748 N. Lincoln Ave.
Reservations? Waitlist; call ahead
Loop
Hanabusa Café, 29 E. Madison St.
Reservations? No
Near South Side
Apolonia, 2201 S. Michigan Ave.
Reservations? Yes
Pilsen
S.K.Y., 1239 W. 18th St.
Reservations? Yes
Rogers Park
Smack Dab, 6730 N. Clark St.
Reservations? No
River North
Stax Cafe, 1401 W. Taylor St.
Reservations? No
South Loop
Eleven City Diner, 1112 S. Wabash Ave.
Reservations? No
Half Sour, 755 Clark St.
Reservations? Yes
West Town
Kasama, 1001 W. Winchester Ave.
Reservations? Dinner only
The Breakfast Club & Grill, 1381 W. Hubbard St.
Reservations? Yes
Woodlawn
Daley's Restaurant, 6257 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
Reservations? No