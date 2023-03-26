This Bakery is the Best in Illinois, According to a New List

Illinois has plenty of bakeries where you can satisfy your sweet tooth with indulgent treats such as eclairs, cookies, turnovers, cannoli and much, much more.

Out of the many across the suburbs, in Chicago and elsewhere throughout the state, one appears to take the cake - at least according to a popular food website. Mashed recently unveiled a list of the Best Bakery in Each State, which was compiled based on customer reviews, accolades and taste tests.

Illinois' best bakery, according to the list, is Lost Larson, a Scandinavian-inspired bakery that operates its original location in Andersonville, but later opened a second shop in Wicker Park. Owned by pastry chef Bobby Schaffer, Lost Larson serves up a host of unique creations including chocolate spelt cookies, cardamom buns and hand-rolled cinnamon rolls.



Additionally, fresh-baked bread using in-house grains and seasonally-inspired pastries are other highlights on the menu.

If you're planning to stop by, you might want to try the chocolate hazelnut croissant - at least according to one Yelp reviewer who stated it was "everything I could have dreamed of and more."

Lost Larson was previously named one of the Best Artisanal Bakeries in America, according to USA Today's 10Best rankings website.