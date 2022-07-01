Berry Picking Season: Here's Where You Can Go to Pick Strawberries in the Chicago Area

Strawberry picking season has arrived! Spend a day picking baskets of fresh, delicious strawberries this summer.

Visit a farm as soon as you can because the strawberry season is short, spanning from late May through July. Pack the car and make a day trip to the nearest strawberry farm.

Navigate your way around Illinois and beyond using the following farms as your starting point for the freshest berries.

Stade's Farm & Market

Address: 3709 Miller Rd., McHenry

Heider's Berry Farm

Address: 1106 N. Queen Anne Rd., Woodstock

Jefferies Orchard

1016 Jefferies Rd., Springfield

Cody's Farm & Orchard

Address: ​19502 River Rd., Marengo

McCann Berry Farm

Address: 18110 Kishwaukee Valley Rd., Woodstock

Tom's Farm Market

Address: 10214 Algonquin Rd., Huntley

Johnson's Farm Produce

Address: 8960 East Ridge Rd., Hobart, Indiana

Thompson Strawberry Farm