Berry Picking Season: Here's Where You Can Go to Pick Strawberries in the Chicago Area

Strawberry picking season has arrived! Spend a day picking baskets of fresh, delicious strawberries this summer.
Visit a farm as soon as you can because the strawberry season is short, spanning from late May through July. Pack the car and make a day trip to the nearest strawberry farm.
Navigate your way around Illinois and beyond using the following farms as your starting point for the freshest berries.
Stade's Farm & Market
- Address: 3709 Miller Rd., McHenry
- For more information, click here.
Heider's Berry Farm
- Address: 1106 N. Queen Anne Rd., Woodstock
- For more information, click here.
Jefferies Orchard
- 1016 Jefferies Rd., Springfield
- For more information, click here.
Cody's Farm & Orchard
- Address: 19502 River Rd., Marengo
- For more information, click here.
McCann Berry Farm
- Address: 18110 Kishwaukee Valley Rd., Woodstock
- For more information, click here.
Tom's Farm Market
- Address: 10214 Algonquin Rd., Huntley
- For more information, click here.
Johnson's Farm Produce
- Address: 8960 East Ridge Rd., Hobart, Indiana
- For more information, click here.
Thompson Strawberry Farm
- Address: 6621 156th Ave., Bristol, Wisconsin
- For more information, click here.