Berry Picking Season: Here's Where You Can Go to Pick Strawberries in the Chicago Area

By Vanessa Lopez

Strawberry picking season has arrived! Spend a day picking baskets of fresh, delicious strawberries this summer.

Visit a farm as soon as you can because the strawberry season is short, spanning from late May through July. Pack the car and make a day trip to the nearest strawberry farm.

Navigate your way around Illinois and beyond using the following farms as your starting point for the freshest berries.

Stade's Farm & Market

  • Address: 3709 Miller Rd., McHenry
  • For more information, click here.

Heider's Berry Farm

  • Address: 1106 N. Queen Anne Rd., Woodstock
  • For more information, click here.

Jefferies Orchard

  • 1016 Jefferies Rd., Springfield
  • For more information, click here.

Cody's Farm & Orchard

  • Address: ​19502 River Rd., Marengo
  • For more information, click here.

McCann Berry Farm

  • Address: 18110 Kishwaukee Valley Rd., Woodstock
  • For more information, click here.

Tom's Farm Market

  • Address: 10214 Algonquin Rd., Huntley
  • For more information, click here.

Johnson's Farm Produce

  • Address: 8960 East Ridge Rd., Hobart, Indiana
  • For more information, click here.

Thompson Strawberry Farm

  • Address: 6621 156th Ave., Bristol, Wisconsin
  • For more information, click here.

