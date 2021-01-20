Bernie Sanders' Inauguration Mittens Spawn Tsunami of Memes, Including in Chicago

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ wardrobe and disposition during Wednesday’s inauguration in Washington launched thousands of memes on social media, and here in Chicago even the Chicago Transit Authority got in on the fun.

Sanders, resplendent in a green coat and spectacular mittens, was the talk of the town after the inauguration as the Vermont senator stole the show, at least in the social media world.

The Chicago Transit Authority nailed their version of the Bernie meme, placing the senator on a train and quoting that all-too-familiar phrase that transit riders are so used to: “Doors…closing:”

Other Chicago businesses and residents got in on the fun too:

We’ve all been there, senator: