Bernie Mac's daughter pays tribute to father with new podcast

Chicago native Bernie Mac started his career as a standup comedian, went on to star in his own television show and had several movie roles. He passed away in 2008 of complications from sarcoidosis.

Je’Niece McCoullough, his only daughter, told NBC Chicago that fans reach out to her all the time.

“I get messages from people telling me‘ I just introduced my 3-year-old grandson to the Bernie Mac Show and he loves Uncle Bernie,'" she said. "It’s so heartwarming, it blows my mind, it’s incredible."

A few months ago, a producer friend encouraged her to do a podcast about her father. Even though McCoullough had no desire to be front and center, she knew she had to do it.

“I feel like there’s been this push behind me like, ‘no no get out there. You need to do this," McCoullough said.

And so she did.

NBC Chicago recently met McCoullough at the Black Experience Studios in Buffalo Grove, a place where where she brings guests to tape segments for her podcast titled “Bernie’s Daughter Podcast."

“The aim is to get people to share those candid moments about him, so that we can all come to love and appreciate him even more,” explained McCoullough.

Cedric the Entertainer was her first guest, with upcoming episodes featuring other famous people he worked with.

As for what she thinks her dad, Bernie Mac would say about all of this, McCoullough said:

“Good job. Keep up the good work. You’re using your head for more than a hat rack!”

"Bernie’s Daughter Podcast" drops on Thursday, on what would have been Bernie Mac’s 66th birthday.