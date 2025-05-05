chicago concerts

Benson Boone tour announcement includes Chicago, Detroit stops

The 30-stop tour will kick off Aug. 22 in St. Paul, Minnesota

By NBC Chicago Staff

Benson Boone at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 18, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Fresh off his first-ever performance on “SNL,” Benson Boone has announced a new tour that will stop in Chicago this summer.

The “American Heart Tour” will kick off in Saint Paul, Minnesota on Aug. 22, and will hit 30 different stops in support of Boone’s new album “American Heart,” which is set to debut on June 20.

Boone made his “Saturday Night Live” debut on Saturday, performing two tracks from the new album, and he’ll be crisscrossing the U.S. for festivals and tour dates this summer.

The tour’s second stop will find Boone at Chicago’s United Center on Aug. 23, according to a press release.

A fan presale for tickets gets underway on Thursday, with general on-sale for tickets at 10 a.m. Central time Friday.

Boone will also make a stop at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena on Aug. 27 as part of the tour.

Fans can also see Boone perform at Summerfest in Milwaukee on July 3.

Boone kickstarted his career with appearances on “American Idol” and gained fame on TikTok, with his debut album “Fireworks & Rollerblades” peaking at No. 6 on the Billboard 200.

He was nominated for five American Music Awards, including New Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for “Beautiful Things.”

