Fresh off his first-ever performance on “SNL,” Benson Boone has announced a new tour that will stop in Chicago this summer.

The “American Heart Tour” will kick off in Saint Paul, Minnesota on Aug. 22, and will hit 30 different stops in support of Boone’s new album “American Heart,” which is set to debut on June 20.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Boone made his “Saturday Night Live” debut on Saturday, performing two tracks from the new album, and he’ll be crisscrossing the U.S. for festivals and tour dates this summer.

The tour’s second stop will find Boone at Chicago’s United Center on Aug. 23, according to a press release.

A fan presale for tickets gets underway on Thursday, with general on-sale for tickets at 10 a.m. Central time Friday.

Boone will also make a stop at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena on Aug. 27 as part of the tour.

Fans can also see Boone perform at Summerfest in Milwaukee on July 3.

Boone kickstarted his career with appearances on “American Idol” and gained fame on TikTok, with his debut album “Fireworks & Rollerblades” peaking at No. 6 on the Billboard 200.

He was nominated for five American Music Awards, including New Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for “Beautiful Things.”