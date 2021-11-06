Bensenville Police Officer Shot After Responding to Domestic Disturbance, Officials Say

A Bensenville police officer was shot early Saturday morning after responding to a domestic disturbance call, according to authorities.

The officer responded to the disturbance just before 1 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South York Road in Chicago's western suburb, police said.

Once on the scene, the suspect fired multiple gun shots, striking the officer, according to officials. Police added that the officer's weapon was holstered at the time of the shooting.

Police said the officer was taken to Loyola University medical Center and is still in surgery. No further information was provided on his condition.

The suspect was taken into custody and no other injuries were reported from the shooting.

Officials said there is no danger to the public and the shooting is under investigation by Bensenville police.