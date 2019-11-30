Benefit Concert Raises Funds For Teen Musician Injured in Police Shootout

People came out to a benefit concert on Chicago's North Side Saturday evening to help cover medical costs for a 15-year-old musician who was the innocent victim of a gun battle between police and a bank robbery suspect on Nov. 19.

Rylan Wilder, a Lane Tech High School student, was interning at Upbeat Music in Chicago's Old Irving Park neighborhood when a shootout took place between a suspect in a Des Plaines bank robbery and a police officer.

Wilder's band "Monarchy Over Monday," performed at Saturday evening's benefit concert at Martyrs in Chicago's North Center neighborhood.

The teen's parents filed a lawsuit Monday against the surviving suspect in the bank robbery, Maurice Murphy. A second suspect, Christopher Terrell Willis, was shot and killed by police after allegedly shooting a Chicago police officer.

As of Monday, Wilder was still recovering at Lurie Children's Hospital from gunshot wounds to the arm and abdomen. He was believed to have been accidentally wounded by gunfire from a Des Plaines officer's weapon.