Benches clear as tempers flare after Cubs' 3-0 win over Cardinals

Tempers flared after Cardinals first baseman and former Cub Willson Contreras was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning.

By Peter Marzano

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – JUNE 26: Willson Contreras #40 of the St. Louis Cardinals has words with pitcher Daniel Palencia #48 of the Chicago Cubs as he takes his base after being hit by pitch during the ninth inning at Busch Stadium on June 26, 2025 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Scott Kane/Getty Images)

The benches cleared Thursday afternoon at Busch Stadium following a 3-0 win for the Chicago Cubs over the St. Louis Cardinals after tempers flared in the ninth inning with a hit-by-pitch.

With one runner on and nobody out in the ninth inning, a 100.5 mile-per-hour fastball clipped Cardinals first baseman and former Cub Willson Contreras on the hand, immediately infuriating him.

Despite Contreras reaching base resulting in the Cardinals bringing the tying run to the plate with nobody out in the inning, Contreras appeared to have words with Cubs reliever Daniel Palencia as he made his way to first base.

Palencia went on to strike out the side from there, locking down the rest of the inning and securing a series split for the Cubs after dropping the first two games this week in St. Louis.

After recording the final out, Palencia appeared to turn towards Contreras and shout after celebrating the strikeout, with benches clearing in the immediate aftermath.

Contreras seemed to have more to say after the game ended, shouting towards the Cubs as they celebrated their second straight shutout victory over their archrival.

After the game, Palencia told reporters that he admires Contreras, and said he has been watching him play since he was a kid, with the former Cub initially debuting in June 2016.

According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Contreras said he reacted in the moment after being hit and told Palencia to "throw strikes."

He told reporters that he reacted poorly and wanted to apologize to the Cubs for the incident.

Although Thursday was the finale in a four-game set between the two teams, the longtime rivals will meet again at Wrigley Field next weekend for a three-game series from July 4-6.

