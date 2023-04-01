Man Killed in Roof Collapse at Belvidere's Apollo Theatre Identified

Authorities in Belvidere have identified the man who was killed when a roof collapsed during a concert at the Apollo Theatre as severe storms wreaked havoc on the region Friday night.

Frederick Forest Livingston Jr. died from injuries he sustained when the roof came down at around 8 p.m., minutes after a tornado warning was issued for the area.

"It appears he was under the debris that fell, and some of the concertgoers drug him out of there," Dan Zaccard, Boone County Emergency Management director said. "We found actually in a safer area, but he was already gone. There was absolutely nothing we could do."

Many northwest Indiana homeowners were dealing with the aftermath of mother nature Friday after powerful storms struck the area, bringing wind gusts of up to 75 miles per hour. NBC 5’s Vi Nguyen reports.

At least 48 others sustained injuries in the collapse, and of those, five were said to be in critical condition.

Speaking at the scene Saturday, the city's fire chief commended concertgoers for their bravery.

"People making a sacrifice to help someone that they probably don't even know," Fire Chief Shawn Schadle said.

The theater was condemned Saturday, as was a building across the street that was also significantly damaged by the storm.

Schadle noted that the city of Belvidere will work to preserve the Apollo Theatre, though structural engineers are slated to assess the building to determine if it's salvageable.