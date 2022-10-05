Beloved Pilsen Hot Dog Restaurant Temporarily Closed Over Mural Dispute

Memo's Hot Dogs has been a mainstay on 18th Street in Pilsen for more than three decades, but the takeout eatery serving Chicago-style hot dogs is temporarily closed while it works to settle an issue with the city over a mural on the side of its building.

The owners say their business license renewal has been tied up over the dispute.

"Something like this is just going to [have] a domino effect. You start out with one, and you’ll wind up with everyone having the same type of problem where everybody is just going to have to remove them," said Memo's co-owner Gerardo Garza.

The business license expired in April, but Garza said they couldn't renew due to outstanding violations related to its awning, which was recently painted, and a mural, which features a man holding a hot dog.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Garza said he was told to paint over the mural and pay multiple fines.

"The murals are what make the neighborhood. That’s what people come for. Tourists come by to take pictures, they ask about the artists," said Garza.

In a statement to NBC 5, a spokesperson with Chicago's Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) said, "Memo's Hot Dogs located at 1447 W. 18th St. does not have a current business license. The establishment did not renew its Retail Food Establishment license which expired on April 15, 2022. Once the establishment submits paperwork and pays the renewal and inspection fee for the license, the license will be renewed."

BACP would not confirm the dispute over the mural but did clarify, "If a business has a sign, canopy, awning, bench, or anything that extends over, under or is on the public way, it requires a Public Way Use permit issued by the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection. Murals do not require a Public Way Use permit."

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez said small businesses are being punished, and the city should do more to help clarify rules and regulations.

"When we saw the license was tied to these violations, we became involved," said Sigcho-Lopez, of the 25th Ward. "This is unfortunately not the only case where the city does not seem willing to work with small businesses."

He said violations relating to the restaurant's awning, which requires a public way permit, and mural, which could be considered advertising, are subjective. He said he hopes BACP will clarify these ordinances to help, not hurt, business owners already suffering from the pandemic.

"That’s the hope, that they’re a little more mindful small businesses are struggling," said Sigcho-Lopez. "We need to be more receptive to the issues we have and work with them to be in compliance, but without going this far, losing a business, one of the oldest if not the oldest in our community. I think it was an inadequate, disproportion response."

Garza confirms they have been contacted by BACP and can begin operating again when they pay the renewal and inspection fee for the license renewal. They hope to reopen next week.