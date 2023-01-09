Beloved House of Hope Pastor James Meeks Delivers Final Service Before Retirement

In 2005, Chicago's iconic House of Hope opened its doors. It was known as Salem Baptist Church before the mega church was built.

Now, the church’s only pastor, James Meeks, is stepping down.

The seats inside the worship center were filled Sunday as churchgoers said goodbye and thank you. Pastor James Meeks delivered his last sermon from the stage after 38 years leading the congregation.

“How are you feeling?” NBC 5’s Evrod Cassimy asked Meeks last week.

“I have mixed emotions,” Meeks said. “I love the people here. The people here are simply wonderful. I feel like they have been angels on loan to make me look good as a pastor.”

Cassimy sat down with the outgoing pastor as he reflected on the legacy he’s leaving in Chicago. Tens of thousands of people baptized, bibles handed out for free and so much more.

“Why retire?” Cassimy said.

“Because I want to finish well and I want to be well when I finish. I don’t want to be with a cane and I don’t want to be in a wheelchair and I want to be young enough to coach and mentor," Meeks said.

It was expected to be an emotional service, yet a retirement celebration Sunday for the now 66-year-old pastor.

Cassimy asked him what he wants to be remembered for most.

“For loving people and for teaching people in a simplistic way how to understand the bible," Meeks said. "I want people to say that through Pastor Meeks I was able to pick up that complicated book, understand it, apply it’s principles in my life and god changed my life through his word.”

Meeks is looking forward to relaxing a bit more in retirement and of course spending more time with family.

Pastor Charlie Dates will be the church’s new pastor.