Beloved Family Patriarch Remembered After He Was Killed Monday During Attempted Robbery

The owner of a North Side liquor store who came to the United States in search of the American dream was killed Monday night during an attempted robbery, and now family members are left searching for justice following the horrific crime.

This comes as Chicago police continue to search for the gunman, who left his bike and cell phone at the scene.

Salim Khamo is being remembered by loved ones as a doting father and grandfather. He was killed Monday night during an attempted robbery at J and K Food and Liquor, a store he owned in the 6300 block of North Western in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood.

Chicago police say he was working behind the counter Monday night around 10 p.m. when the shooting occurred.

Surveillance video shows a man approach the store on a bike. He leaves it around the corner then enters the store. Police say he demanded money and Khamo refused to give it to him.

That’s when the suspect shot Khamo in the chest. He would later die from his injuries at a suburban hospital, according to police.

Police say Khamo returned fire, but didn’t hit the suspect – who can be seen on surveillance video running from the store - leaving behind his bike and a cell phone.

Khamo is the father of three and grandfather of seven. He came to the United States in 1992 as a refugee from Iraq. Family members say he came to the United States seeking a better life for his family, and they are now calling for the killer to turn himself in.

"Turn yourself in and serve what is coming to you – the consequences coming to you,” said Siefar Khamo, the victim's son. “He did nothing but work hard and that was taken away from him.”