Beloved ‘Chicago Fire' star returning for one episode this season

A famed "Chicago Fire" star who was a staple on the show for years before departing from his role will make a return this season, but only for a single episode.

Eammon Walker, who played Chief Wallace Boden on the hit NBC series, will return in Wednesday's episode to reprise the role he played for 12 seasons.

The episode, titled "Post-Mortem," will see Boden returning to Firehouse 51 to analyze a home that collapsed with a firefighter inside.

“We’re so excited to have our beloved Chief Boden back, and the episode, titled 'Post-Mortem,' is a thrill ride unlike any we’ve done before. Told with flashbacks and unique POVs, Chief Boden leads our team on a search to discover the how, who, and why of a fierce firefight that ended in disaster," showrunner Andrea Newman said in a statement.

The episode is set to air at 8 p.m. CT Wednesday.

Walker exited the show after the 12th season as his character stepped away from his role to run the Chicago Fire Department, appointing Christopher Herrmann, played by David Eigenberg, to fill his shoes. But then at the start of Season 13, another character took on the role of chief: Dom Pascal, played by Dermot Mulroney.

Now, both chiefs will be together.

"He got to watch how everybody is with Boden. How people naturally are with Boden and there's a lot of love there. And so his character hasn't got to that point yet," Walker said in a recent interview.