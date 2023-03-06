Suspect Shot and Killed During Robbery in Belmont-Cragin

A 21-year-old woman was fatally shot while trying to rob multiple people sitting inside a car Monday afternoon in Chicago's Belmont-Cragin neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at around 1 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Montana Street. According to police, the woman entered a vehicle and announced a robbery. At some point during the incident, another individual outside the car exchanged gunfire with the people inside the vehicle, according to Chicago police.

The female suspect was shot in the shoulder, back and hand. The woman, identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Genesis Escobar, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, Escobar was pregnant.