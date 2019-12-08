Carjacking Leads to Cragin Crash

Belmont Central Carjacking Leads to Cragin Crash, Shots Fired; 4 in Custody

Carly Behm/Sun-Times

Detectives are questioning four people after a minivan stolen in a Belmont Central carjacking Saturday crashed in Cragin on the Northwest Side.

A 34-year-old ride-hailing service driver had just dropped off a passenger at 11:47 p.m. when two males approached him in the 6300 block of West Belmont Avenue and took his 2015 Toyota Sienna at gunpoint, according to Chicago police.

The Sienna crashed minutes later into two unoccupied parked cars in the 2400 block of North Lamon Avenue, police said. Four people inside – three males and one female whose ages were unknown – were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

At least one of the vehicle’s occupants fired gunshots after the crash, but no one was hit, according to police. It was not immediately clear whom the person was shooting at.

The minivan could be seen rolled onto its side next to two other damaged vehicles on Lamon near the intersection with Fullerton Avenue as police investigated.

All four people were taken into custody for questioning, police said. Area North detectives are investigating.

