Accused Drunk Driver Kills 1 in Bedford Park Head-On Crash

Police in south suburban Bedford Park have arrested an alleged drunk driver who struck another vehicle late Friday, killing one person, according to authorities.

At around 10:52 p.m., officers were called to the 6400 block of Harlem Avenue in regard to a traffic crash involving two vehicles, Bedford Park police said in a news release. Four people riding in one of the vehicles, a 2012 Buick, were injured and transported to area hospitals.

One of the victims later died from injuries they sustained in the crash, authorities said. Prior to the crash, witnesses reported seeing a 2012 Audi traveling at a high rate of speed in the southbound lanes of Harlem Avenue before crossing over the center median to the northbound lanes, where it struck the Buick, authorities said.

The driver of the Audi, Joel Velazco, Jr. of Oak Lawn, has been charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage, driving in the wrong lane, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and providing valid proof of no insurance, police said. He remained in custody Sunday evening pending a bond hearing.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

As of Sunday evening, the Cook County Medical Examiner's office had yet to identify the person killed in the crash.