Bears' WR Velus Jones Jr. Buys Jugs Machine for the Offseason

By Ryan Taylor

Velus Jones Jr. buys jugs machine for the offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bears rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. purchased a jugs machine to work with for the offseason, according to Jacob Infante of the Windy City Gridiron

Similar to Darnell Mooney, who purchased a jugs machine with his first NFL paycheck, Jones conceded to the same notion to improve for his sophomore season. 

Mooney purchased two jugs machines, in fact, one for his house – which he posted videos of on his social media accounts – and another machine for his high school to train at when he visits home during the offseason. 

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Jones, a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft for the Bears, recorded an underwhelming season for his rookie debut. He failed to record double-digit catches for just over 100 yards. 

MORE: Report: Velus Jones Jr. ready for vigorous offseason

Local

tyre nichols 46 mins ago

Chicago's Top Cop Urges Peace Following Release of Tyre Nichols Body Camera Video

weather 1 hour ago

With Rain and Snow Possible This Weekend, Here's a Timeline of What You Could See and When

He held the title of the team's kick/punt returner, yet lost his punt returning job because of two crucial muffed punts in the first and third weeks of the season. On the flip side, he averaged the third most yardage for kick returns this season, punching in 27.6 yards per return. 

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us