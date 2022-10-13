Bears' WR N'Keal Harry Inactive for Commanders Game on Thursday Night Football

N'Keal Harry will not play in Bears-Commanders game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

N’Keal Harry will have to wait at least another week to make his Bears debut. The team announced that the wide receiver is inactive for Thursday Night’s game against the Commanders.

In July, Ryan Poles traded a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Patriots for Harry, who is a former first-round pick. The hope was Harry’s big 6’4”, 225-lb frame would give Justin Fields an additional big target in the offense. It also gave the Bears another low-risk, high-reward addition as they searched for the No. 2 wide receiver behind Darnell Mooney. But Harry hurt his ankle in early August and was placed on IR immediately after the team cut down to the 53-man roster.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Bears are still searching for their clear cut No. 2 behind Mooney. Equanimeous St. Brown has popped at times, but he’s only caught six passes for 110 yards and one touchdown through five weeks. Dante Pettis has gotten plenty of opportunities, but has dropped balls in critical situations. Velus Jones Jr. and Byron Pringle have rarely seen the field as they work through injuries.

Even though Harry won’t play on Thursday, he’s excited to play soon.

“It’s been hard just sitting here watching, especially once I started going to the games and standing on the sidelines,” Harry said. “It just brings you so much closer to the actual game. So I’m excited. I’m ecstatic.”

Harry returned to practice on Oct. 5.

The other Bears inactives for Thursday night are fullback/tight end Jake Tonges, cornerback Lamar Jackson and defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.