Bears Won't Raise Season Ticket Package Prices for 2023 NFL Season

Bears won't raise season ticket package prices in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears announced on Tuesday that prices for their season ticket packages will not go up this year. That’s a change from last year, when prices rose six percent.

However, fans will notice a hike in the average price per regular season game this year, because in 2023 the Bears will host two preseason games and eight regular season games. Last year, they only hosted one preseason game and nine regular season games.

The Bears also kept season ticket prices flat after the 2020 season, when the Bears were coming off of a disappointing 8-8 season and early postseason exit. The 2022 season was even more disappointing, since the Bears finished with the worst record in the NFL at 3-14. But hope springs eternal in Chicago again now that the Bears control the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2023, and the endless possibilities that come with it.

We don’t know the full details of the 2023 Bears schedule yet, but we do know who they’ll play. The Bears will host the Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders and Cardinals, in addition to their divisional opponents next year. They’ll hit the road to take on the Chiefs, Chargers, Saints, Buccaneers, Commanders and Browns.

Season ticket renewals are due by March 17, and single-game tickets will go on sale later this year.

