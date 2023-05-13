Bears Will Have Most Rest of Any NFL Team During Regular Season

By Ryan Taylor

Bears will have most rest of any NFL team this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears' schedule is extremely favorable toward their preparation for the season. 

According to Brian Burke of ESPN Analytics, the Bears will have a net two weeks more rest this season compared to their opponents during the regular season. 

Since 2002, the Bears have the most significant favor, in terms of rest, over their opponents. They surpassed last season's Buffalo Bills' schedule for the most rest in contrast with their opponents in a single season. 

The Bears also have the 15th easiest strength of schedule this year, when compiling their opponents' record from last season and computing the total record as a sum. 

MORE: Chicago Bears 2023 strength of schedule released

How will the Bears take advantage of these schedule fortunes?

