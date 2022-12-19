Bears Will ‘Challenge' Velus Jones Jr. After Fumble Vs. Eagles

Bears will 'challenge' Velus after critical fumble vs. Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Velus Jones Jr.'s tough rookie season got worse Sunday when he made a critical mistake during the second half of the Bears' 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field.

With the Bears trailing 17-13 midway through the third quarter, Jones took a handoff to the left side. He made one man miss but got loose with the football and fumbled when he was popped by Haason Reddick and Avonte Maddox.

This was Jones' fourth big mistake. He muffed key punts in losses to the New York Giants and Washington Commanders, and dropped a could've-been touchdown against the Cowboys.

After the game, head coach Matt Eberflus was pointed in his criticism of the third-round rookie. On Monday, Eberflus discussed how the Bears hope to help a rookie who keeps making mistakes while pressing in big spots.

"I would just say like anybody that goes through adversity, just be encouraging," Eberflus said Monday at Halas Hall. "Encourage them. Teach. Fundamentally teach what we need to do during that moment with the clasp hand and reaching five points of pressure. That's really it. Drill it and drill it and drill it."

However, the encouragement can only get you so far. Eberflus and his staff can't coddle Jones as he keeps making mistakes. The Tennessee product has worked hard in practice to improve his route-running, his knowledge of the playbook, and dive into the H.I.T.S. (hustle, intensity, takeaways, smart football) principle.

But the crucial errors keep happening.

That's where the other part of teaching and coaching comes in.

"I mean, would just say challenge," Eberflus said. "You got to challenge em. So, with encouragement, you also have to challenge. You got to challenge them to do things right in practice every single time. You know it terms of catching the ball, violently tucking the ball and then keeping the ball tucked through traffic and all the way through the down. So that's what we really are going to do. We are going to challenge him to do that in practice and then we will see it in the games."

Jones knows where he went wrong. He said he wouldn't let another mistake get him down or define him. He planned to quickly flush it and move on.

The Bears drafted Jones with the belief he would be a dynamic playmaker who could be an important weapon for quarterback Justin Fields on a rebuilding team.

That hasn't happened.

With Chase Claypool, Darnell Mooney, and N'Keal Harry out Sunday, Jones was given the perfect opportunity to show how far he has come this season.

Instead, he put the ball on the turf again, leaving the Bears with no clear path forward with the rookie receiver.

When asked if the fumble would mean a loss of snaps going forward, Eberflus evaded it like Jones is supposed to dodge tacklers.

"That’s a discussion we have to have as a group," Eberflus said. "We’ll look at it during the course of the week and we’ll assess that as we go."

Eberflus has to walk the line between encouragement and tough love with Jones. But he doesn't have to keep giving him opportunities on Sunday. It appears those chances might be coming to an end.

