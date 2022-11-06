Bears Wide Receiver Velus Jones Jr. Inactive for Week 9 Dolphins Game

Velus Jones Jr. inactive for Bears-Dolphins game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Velus Jones Jr. is inactive for Week 9’s Bears-Dolphins game. The Bears rookie wide receiver appears to be a surprise healthy scratch for the game, since he didn’t appear on the injury report at all during the team’s week of practice leading up to the game.

Jones Jr. has had an up-and-down start to his career in Chicago. It took time for Jones Jr. to carve out a role for himself on gameday as he battled a recurring hamstring injury. Then, when he made it on the field, Jones Jr. made as many mistakes as positive plays. The biggest were two muffed punts, one against the Giants in Week 4 that stymied a fourth-quarter comeback opportunity, and another in Week 6 against the Commanders that set up Washington’s game-winning score. Jones Jr. hasn’t fielded a punt since that Commanders game. Last week against the Cowboys, Jones Jr. also let a deep ball from Justin Fields bounce off his hands. Had he been able to reel in the ball, the catch would have gone for a touchdown or set up the Bears offense inside the five-yard line.

In five games this season Jones Jr. has caught three passes for 24 yards and one touchdown. He’s rushed the ball three times for 41 yards, too. On special teams, Jones Jr. has returned five punts for 35 yards and six kickoffs for 127 yards.

Ryan Poles recently bolstered the wide receiver room by trading for Chase Claypool. N’Keal Harry returned from IR in Week 7, giving the Bears another wide receiver option.

The other Bears inactives for Week 9 are Ja’Tyre Carter, Lamar Jackson, Alex Leatherwood and Jake Tonges.

