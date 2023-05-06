Bears Wide Receiver Darnell Mooney Doing Well in Ankle Rehab

Darnell Mooney's rehab going 'great' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With all the excitement surrounding DJ Moore, and the anticipation to see if Chase Claypool can improve in Year Two in Chicago, discussion about Darnell Mooney’s return to the field has sometimes gotten lost in the shuffle. Mooney suffered an ankle injury in Week 12 that required surgery, and ended his season early. On Saturday, Bears wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert addressed the media and said Mooney has been working on his rehab every day at Halas Hall, and that things were going “great.”

“He’s running right now,” Tolbert said. “He’s doing well. I told him Rome wasn’t built in a day, so continue to work, listen to the trainers and the doctors because they’re the experts in that field. When you get on the field, I’m the expert in telling you how to run routes but I can’t tell you how to work your injury and work your rehab. So listen to those people. When you’re ready to go, they’ll put you out here and we’ll get ready to go. His attitude has been great.”

Tolbert couldn’t say whether or not Mooney will be ready for training camp, but he hopes Mooney will be good to go by then.

Last season, the Bears were depending on Mooney to act as the No. 1 wideout, but for a variety of reasons it didn’t work out. Through the first two weeks of the season, he only had two catches for four yards. His production picked up from there, but he didn’t score a touchdown until Week 9. Mooney finished the season with just 40 catches for 493 yards and two scores. A big drop off from 2021 when he caught 81 passes for 1,055 yards and four touchdowns.

This season, things are much different. With Moore, Claypool and draft pick Tyler Scott in the fold from the start the Bears can focus more on putting Mooney in the best position possible to succeed.

“We have a more established group, for lack of a better term, based on the guys we have and the guys we acquired,” Tolbert said. “It helps a little bit more to be able to say OK, we kind of know what these guys are. We don’t have to try to search to see who can do what now, we kind of know what they can do and put them in position to make plays, so it’s easier that way, for sure.”

