Bears' Week 1 Tilt Vs. Packers Perfect Chance to Flip Rivalry Script

Bears' Week 1 game vs. Packers perfect chance to flip rivalry script originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

For 15 years, Aaron Rodgers tormented the Chicago Bears. The former Green Bay Packers quarterback went 24-5 in his career against the Bears with a 64:10 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Before Rodgers, Brett Favre went 22-10 against the Bears as a Packer. That run started in 1992 before the Packers traded Favre to the New York Jets in 2008 and handed Rodgers the reins.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

For the past 31 seasons, the Packers have had the superior quarterback and treated the Bears like an NFC North punching bag.

But with Rodgers following the path Favre traveled from upper Wisconsin to New York, the Bears now have a chance to finally flip the script on their hated rivals.

The kind people over at the NFL gave quarterback Justin Fields, head coach Matt Eberflus, and the Bears the perfect opportunity to make an early 2023 statement about the new reality the Packers and quarterback Jordan Love face.

The Bears will host Love and the Packers at Soldier Field to open the 2023 season.

An offseason of excitement in Chicago that started with the blockbuster trade of the No. 1 overall pick and ended with a widely praised draft class will lead right to a Week 1 date with the Boogeyman-less Packers.

Rodgers finished his Packers career with eight straight wins over the Bears. He last threw an interception against the Bears in 2018 and rode off into the sunset with nary a flesh wound from a decade-and-a-half of humiliating everyone from John Fox to Mark Trestman and Matt Nagy.

There was an inevitability to Rodgers, especially when facing the Bears. Even when it looked like they had him, they didn’t.

The Bears didn’t get the chance to drub Rodgers before he exited stage left to pick mushrooms on the side of the New Jersey Turnpike, but they do get a chance to fire an important opening salvo at his replacement.

To send a shot across the bow to say that things will be different this time.

The 2023 season is all about creating and maintaining positive momentum for the Bears.

For Fields, it’s about making a big leap as a passer and cementing himself as the franchise quarterback Chicago has searched for 40 years to find. Outplaying Love and leading the Bears to a season-opening win over the Packers is the ideal way for that quest to begin.

Eberflus has to show that with a more talented roster, his culture and system will lead to sustained success across the division.

Poles promised to “take the north” when the Bears hired him as general manager. Since Rodgers took over as the Packers’ starting quarterback in 2008, the Packers have won eight division titles. The Bears have won just two.

Poles injected talent into the roster at key positions this offseason.

He rebuilt the linebacking corps, bolstered the offensive line, and added playmakers to the offensive arsenal. There are still moves to be made next offseason. The Bears’ roster is far from a finished product.

But with Rodgers gone, the Week 1 bout with the Packers is a good time for Poles’ additions to make an important first impression. To show that he made the right moves. That while the Packers are rebuilding, the Bears are well on their way to climbing the ladder and seizing the NFC North throne.

A Week 1 win won’t mean much in the big picture. But the NFL has given the Bears a chance to throw a haymaker at a regrouping rival and land a symbolic win to open a season that the Bears and their fans hope will be the start of something great – a Packers-like run of dominance led by Fields.

The Bears should thank the [schedule]maker for the gift. The chance to signal the changing of the guard in the NFC North or to inflict more psychological trauma on the fan base should things go the other way.

No pressure.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.