Bears vs Packers guide: Game predictions, how to watch and more

The Chicago Bears will get their 2023-24 season underway on Sunday when they take on the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 70s at kickoff, which is set for 3:25 p.m. And, head's up: Soldier Field remains a completely cashless facility, according to the team.

Whether you're headed to the game or watching it from home, here's what to know.

Josh Schrock's game predictions

Here's Bears' Insider Josh Schrock's predictions for Bears vs. Packers:

When the schedule was released, I thought there was no way the Bears could lose this game to the Packers.

An August watching a clunky offense fail to find its rhythm behind a shifting offensive line has erased that thought from my mind.

Jordan Love looked good in the preseason. The Packers have talent on defense, employ a two-headed monster at running back, and own one of the NFL’s best offensive lines.

Last season, the Packers averaged just under 200 rushing yards per game against the Bears. The Bears’ “improved’ run defense didn’t show up in the preseason.

Still, I don’t want to live in a Chicago where Jordan Love waltzes in and beats the Bears in the first game of the post-Aaron Rodgers era.

Justin Fields outduels Love, and Kyler Gordon seals a Week 1 win with a late interception.

Bears 28, Packers 24

How to watch

The Bears’ matchup against the Packers will air on FOX. The network’s top team of Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline) and Tom Rinaldi (sideline) will be on the call.

NBC Sports Chicago’s Football Aftershow will begin immediately following the game. Ruthie Polinsky will be joined by Lance Briggs, Alex Brown and Dave Wannstedt to break down the Bears’ season opener.

Getting to Soldier Field

Metra offers a “Bears Extra” train on the Electric Line. Sundays, the train will leave University Park at 9:30 a.m., making all stops between UP and Kensington, as well as stops at 59th Street, 55-56-57th Street, and 51st/53rd Street. The main stop will be 18th Street, which is a short-walking distance from the stadium.

For 3:25 p.m. games, the train will depart at 1:30 p.m.

On weeknights, regularly-scheduled Metra trains will stop at 18th Street, which is normally a flag stop during the week.

Metra tickets are $7 on Sundays. Children age-11 and younger ride for free.

Fans can also take the Chicago Transit Authority’s #128 bus from Union Station and the Ogilvie Transportation Center. The Inner Drive/Michigan Express bus will also provide service, as will the Red, Green and Orange line trains at Roosevelt.

Free CTA rides

Standard CTA fares apply, but for the season opener vs. Green Bay, Molson Coors has partnered with the CTA to offer free postgame rides on buses and trains.

Parking

Parking facilities immediately around Soldier Field require pre-paid parking passes, and open four hours prior to kickoff. They close two hours after the game concludes.

Parking is also available at Grant Park North and South, and at Millennium Garage’s locations off of Columbus Drive.

You can find a full list of available parking lots and prices here.

Tailgating at Soldier Field

Tailgating is allowed in most parking lots around the stadium, so long as fans comply with rules and regulations of the team.

The South Lot, North Parking Garage and Adler Planetarium Lots are all open for tailgating, as is the McCormick Place 31st Street Lot, with shuttles transporting fans to the game.

Soldier Field bag policy

Clear bags up to 12x6x12 inches are accepted. A non-clear wallet, clutch, crossbody bag or purse is permitted, so long as it is 4.5x6.5 inches or less.

Medical bags are permitted after screening, according to the team. Medical bags can be screened at gates 8, 38 and 47, the team said.

Diaper bags must be clear and must fit the prescribed dimensions for larger bags.

What time do gates open?

Gates to the stadium open two hours prior to kickoff.