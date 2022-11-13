Bears Vs. Lions: Teven Jenkins, Velus Jones Jr., N'Keal Harry Inactive

Teven Jenkins, Velus Jones Jr. inactive for Lions game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears will be without two more starters when they take on the Lions on Sunday. Right guard Teven Jenkins will miss the game with a hip injury and Al-Quadin Muhammad will sit with a knee injury.

Jenkins has been a revelation at right guard since taking over the position full time in Week 5. He’s consistently one of the team’s most dominant players in run blocking schemes, and hasn’t been much of a liability in pass protection. There’s a good chance the Bears replace Jenkins with Michael Schofield, who just came off an impressive stint filling in for Cody Whitehair at left guard.

With Muhammad out even more responsibility will fall on the young defensive linemen on the roster. Trevis Gipson’s snap count rose dramatically after the Robert Quinn trade, but Dominique Robinson maintained a similar workload. Robinson may be the man to pick up the slack on Sunday.

The Bears also made N’Keal Harry and Velus Jones Jr. healthy scratches, since Byron Pringle returned from the injured reserve to the active roster. This is the second week in a row the Bears made Jones Jr., the team’s third-round pick in this year’s draft, inactive. Jones Jr. has struggled with ball security as a punt returner, and muffed two punts in critical moments. He’s also had a tough time breaking in with the offense. In five games, Jones Jr.’s season-high was 15 snaps in Week 8. On the year, Jones Jr. has three catches for 24 yards and a touchdown, and three rushes for 41 yards.

Harry got a late start to the season after undergoing ankle surgery in August. In his limited playing time, Harry provided a big-bodied target for Justin Fields. Harry has caught four passes for 44 yards and one touchdown in three games this season. Now that Chase Claypool is in the fold, Claypool may fill Harry’s role as a big target for Fields.

Starting cornerback Kindle Vildor was ruled out on Friday with an ankle injury. The other Bears inactives are OL Ja’Tyre Carter and DB Harrison Hand.

