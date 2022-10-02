Bears Vs. Giants Inactives: Velus Jones Jr. to Make NFL Debut

By Josh Schrock

Jones, Quinn active for Bears' Week 4 game vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Velus Jones Jr.'s moment finally has arrived.

The Bears rookie receiver has been inactive for the first three games of the season as he recovers from a hamstring injury. But the third-round pick will be active Sunday for the Bears' Week 4 game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

There weren't many surprises on the Bears' inactive report Sunday.

Running back David Montgomery (ankle/knee) and cornerback Jaylon Johnson (quad) were ruled out Friday. Kicker Cairo Santos (personal) was ruled out early Sunday morning. Michael Badgley will handle the kicking duties.

Defensive end Robert Quinn (illness) is active. Linebacker Matt Adams (hamstring) will miss his second straight game.

The Giants, meanwhile, will be without defensive lineman Leonard Williams and wide receivers Wan'Dale Robinson and Kadarius Toney.

