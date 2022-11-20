Bears Vs. Falcons Inactives: Velus Jones Jr. Returns to Lineup

By Josh Schrock

Velus, Jenkins, and Muhammad all active for Bears vs. Falcons originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

ATLANTA -- After being a healthy scratch for the past two games, Bears rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. gets his chance to prove his value Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

While Jones is active Sunday, fellow wide receiver N'Keal Harry is inactive due to an illness. In addition, offensive lineman Ja'Tyre Carter, cornerback Lamar Jackson, safety Dane Cruikshank, cornerback Justin Layne, and offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood are also inactive.

Right guard Teven Jenkins and defensive Al-Quadin Muhammad are both active after being labeled as questionable Friday. 

For the Falcons, star cornerback A.J. Terrell is healthy and active for Sunday's game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Terrell has been out with a hamstring injury since Week 7. Veteran safety Erik Harris is also active for the Falcons.

