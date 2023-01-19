Bears Vs. Chiefs in Germany? 2023 Showdown Abroad Could Happen

Could Bears face Chiefs in Germany next season? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The National Football League announced the five teams that will host home games in Europe during the 2023 season, and while the Chicago Bears were not in that class, they could still potentially need their passports.

The league’s announcement included two games that will be played in Germany during the coming year, with the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs serving as home teams in those contests.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Both teams were given international marketing rights within the country in Jan. 2022.

While the Bears are not slated to play the Patriots in the coming season, they are in line for a clash with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, meaning that Justin Fields and company could be in contention for an overseas game.

The league isn’t set to release their full schedule until April.

In addition to the Bears, the Chiefs are set for non-divisional home games against the Dolphins, Lions, Bengals and Eagles during the 2023 campaign. They also have the Bills on the schedule, but with Buffalo securing a game in London’s Tottenham Stadium, they wouldn’t be the opponent in Germany.

The Bears have played two games in Europe, with a 1-1 record in London contests against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the then-Oakland Raiders. They also beat the Bills in a 2010 game in Toronto.

The Buccaneers played the first regular season game in Germany in the 2022 season, beating the Seattle Seahawks at Munich’s Allianz Arena.

Munich will host another game in 2023, as will Frankfurt, according to the league. It is unclear which stadium will host games for the Patriots and Chiefs.

In other international game news, the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans will host games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, while the Jacksonville Jaguars will play their 10th London game, playing at Wembley Stadium.



Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.