Bears vs. Chiefs favorite for NFL game in Germany originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The rumblings that the Chicago Bears could be headed overseas is picking up steam.

According to a report from BILD/Welt, the Bears road game against the Kansas City Chiefs is a favorite for one of the two games in Germany.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The New Orleans Saints at the New England Patriots is the other.

In January, the National Football League announced the five teams that will host home games in Europe during the 2023 season.

The league’s announcement included two games that will be played in Germany during the coming year, with the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs serving as home teams in those contests. The Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans will host games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, while the Jacksonville Jaguars will play their 10th London game, playing at Wembley Stadium.

Both the Chiefs and Patriots were given international marketing rights within the country in Jan. 2022.

The Bears play the Chiefs on the road in the 2023 season, making that game eligible for the international game.

The league isn’t set to release their full schedule until April.

In addition to the Bears, the Chiefs are set for non-divisional home games against the Dolphins, Lions, Bengals and Eagles during the 2023 campaign. They also have the Bills on the schedule, but with Buffalo securing a game in London’s Tottenham Stadium, they wouldn’t be the opponent in Germany.

The Bears have played two games in Europe, with a 1-1 record in London contests against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the then-Oakland Raiders. They also beat the Bills in a 2010 game in Toronto.

The Buccaneers played the first regular season game in Germany in the 2022 season, beating the Seattle Seahawks at Munich’s Allianz Arena.

Munich will host another game in 2023, as will Frankfurt, according to the league. It is unclear which stadium will host games for the Patriots and Chiefs.

“Every time we play a game whether it’s in the UK or Germany, it’s just extraordinary to see the reaction of the fans,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said, via Pro Football Talk. “When we went to Germany, I don’t think any of us would have anticipated the kind of reaction we got there

“For our first game, and having been somebody who was involved with American football in Germany through the NFL since 1989. To me, it was really rewarding to see how our fan base has expanded, and we want to make NFL football a global sport. I think we’ll continue on this path. We both every record around our international games this year whether it was viewership or attendance. The excitement is just extraordinary. What our biggest challenge is how do we bottle that? How do we take that and how do we make NFL football a global sport. We’re well on our way to that, and we’re going to put a lot of focus on that.”

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.