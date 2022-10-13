Bears' Velus Jones Jr. Muffs Second Punt of the Season

By Ryan Taylor

Velus Jones Jr. muffs second punt of the season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears need a new punt returner. 

Velus Jones Jr. muffed his second punt of the season against the Commanders on Thursday night. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This time, the Commanders recovered on the six-yard line. Brian Robinson recorded a one-yard touchdown on the ensuing two plays. 

Jones muffed his first punt against the New York Giants, which set them up for a field goal they eventually missed. But, it gave the Giants enough time to keep the ball away from the Bears late in the fourth quarter and win the game. 

Treston Ebner replaced Jones on the ensuing kick return of Thursday's game. 

Local

rogers park 7 hours ago

Distinctive Walk May Link California Serial Killer to Unsolved Chicago Slayings: Police

january 6 8 hours ago

Jan. 6 Committee Votes Unanimously to Subpoena Former President Trump

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us