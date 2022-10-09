Bears' Velus Jones Jr. Called His First Catch Being a Touchdown

Velus Jones Jr. called his first catch being a touchdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Velus Jones Jr. called endzone.

“I feel like open field, yards after catch in the open field, I’m breaking," Jones Jr. said to NBC Sports Chicago's Alex Shapiro on Friday about what his first career catch would be as a Chicago Bear.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Or I feel like red zone, somebody’s in my way and I run through them," Jones said.

How about the latter?

MORE: Velus Jones Jr. sees first catch going for TD

Nine yards out from the endzone, Justin Fields shovel-passed the ball to Jones in motion. He gathered the ball and took off for the corner endzone. With a 6-foot-1, 236-pound Jordan Hicks in his way, Jones dragged him toward the pylon on his back, just as he said he would.

Maybe Jones can call a winning season for the Bears next?

Jones endured a tough start to his NFL career last week. He saw zero snaps with the offense in his debut and muffed a late-game punt that helped cost the Bears a loss against the New York Giants.

One week later, he talked about the first catch of his career ending up in the endzone for six points, and he made it happen. That's a difficult mindset to convince yourself of as a rookie.

The Bears suffered a gut-punching loss after responding to an early 18-point deficit with 19 unanswered points. But, there were positives to take from the game.

On top of Jones recording a first with the Bears, Kindle Vildor recorded the first interception of his career. Fields threw for his first 200-yard passing game of the season.

The team fought through the trenches of a discouraging gap, and believed in themselves on the way up.

Jones' nine-yard touchdown dive was a microcosm of that very thinking.

Hopefully, it continues to translate this season, despite what the record shows.

“I’m gonna do anything I can to get into the endzone," Jones said on Friday. "Yes, indeed. Whatever it takes. If somebody’s in my way, they better move because they’re gonna get run over.”

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.