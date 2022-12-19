Bears' Teven Jenkins Released From Hospital After Neck Injury

Teven Jenkins released from hospital after neck injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Teven Jenkins has been discharged from the hospital, and the Bears say they’re still receiving “encouraging” news about the neck injury he sustained on Sunday.

“I don’t really have much of an update from there but it is encouraging for him,” Eberflus said. “We’ll see where he is later today. He is seeing a couple of specialists just to double-check and cross-check everything. We’ll see later today.”

It was a scary scene in the first quarter at Soldier Field as Jenkins lay face down on the ground for several minutes after a David Montgomery wildcat play. The play called for a counter guard-tackle pull up front, and after the game Braxton Jones said that type of blocking scheme is a high-contact play.

“Somebody said that once he made contact he realized something was wrong and just fell down,” Jones said. “That’s all I know, just hope he’s ok and doing good.”

Justin Fields didn’t see what happened during the play, but once he saw Jenkins on the ground he knew something was wrong.

“Teven’s a tough guy, so when he’s falling on the ground like that I knew he was hurt, instantly,” Fields said. “I’ll be praying for him and hope he’s ok.”

Jenkins’ injury was the most serious looking of several Bears injuries on Sunday. One play before Jenkins went down, Equanimeous St. Brown took a hit that placed him in the concussion protocol. In addition, Jack Sanborn suffered an ankle injury and Jaylon Johnson sustained a rib injury. None of those players returned to the game.

