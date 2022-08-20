Bears' Teven Jenkins, Larry Borom Practice With Starting Offensive Line

Teven Jenkins, Larry Borom stick with 1s at practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Just when it started to look like the Bears had settled on an offensive combination they liked, they went back to the drawing board. When the team returned to practice on Saturday, they stuck with the lineup, moving left to right, of Braxton Jones, Cody Whitehair, Sam Mustipher, Teven Jenkins, and Larry Borom. There had been speculation that Borom only played starting right tackle against the Seahawks since Riley Reiff had been held out of the game, but after Saturday’s practice praised Borom, and refuted that thinking in the process.

“He’s been consistent,” Eberflus said. “He’s been relatively consistent. He’s doing a good job in there. Right now, he’s in that position as a starter. He’s got competition behind him and we’ll see what happens and see if he can sustain that execution all the way through.”

Reiff practiced with the second team at left tackle.

Jenkins retained his starting reps at right guard, replacing Michael Schofield who had consistently played there leading up to the team’s first preseason game. It’s been a whirlwind summer for Jenkins as he tries to carve out a role for himself with the Bears. He opened the minicamps as the team’s starting right tackle, with Borom playing left tackle. Halfway through OTAs however, Jenkins was relegated to second-string work, when Jones was elevated to first-team left tackle and Borom was moved to right tackle. Then Jenkins hurt himself and missed several practices. Reports followed that Jenkins was clashing with coaches and the team was shopping him on the trading block. When Jenkins returned to practice he bounced between the second and third team offensive lines, until he got a chance to show what he could do at right guard.

“He did a good job in the game,” Eberflus said of Jenkins’ performance as the starting right guard against the Seahawks. “He played a solid game. You think about that for a second, coming there for a couple of days and then starting in there and on playing. We were impressed. He did a nice job. He did a nice job.

“Now he’s got to continue to grow at the position. Like everybody else on the team he’s got a lot to work on. But he had a good first outing in there.”

Eberflus wouldn’t go as far as calling Jenkins the presumptive starter at right guard, leaving open the possibility for the team to try even more combinations on their search for the right starting lineup.

“It’s about guys who can sustain the performance, can sustain execution, and then take that to the first week,” Eberflus said. “So we’ll let that play out and we’ll see where it is.”

