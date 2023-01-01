Bears' Teven Jenkins Is Doubtful to Return to With a Neck Injury

Jenkins is doubtful to return to with a neck injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Teven Jenkins left Sunday's Bears-Lions game in the first quarter with a neck injury. He is doubtful to return to the game.

Jenkins has struggled with injury this season, missing three games on the year. Most recently, he was recovering from a neck injury he sustained against the Eagles.

The guard required a stretcher to be removed from the field against the Eagles with the neck injury. He was transferred to a hospital, where he would be released during the week to return to the Bears' building.

Michael Schofield replaced Jenkins at right guard following his absence.

