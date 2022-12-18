Bears' Teven Jenkins Hospitalized With Neck Injury, But ‘Looks Positive'

Teven Jenkins hospitalized, but 'looks positive' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Teven Jenkins went to the hospital following a scary injury on Sunday, but Matt Eberflus said an update from Bears doctors was encouraging and that “everything looks positive.”

“He was responsive,” Eberflus said. “We could see him moving his hands out there. I don’t know much more than that. They just told me that it’s encouraging.”

Jenkins hurt himself on a David Montgomery wildcat play early in the first quarter. Up front it was a counter guard-tackle pull, and after the game Braxton Jones said that type of blocking scheme is a high-contact play.

“Somebody said that once he made contact he realized something was wrong and just fell down,” Jones said. “That’s all I know, just hope he’s ok and doing good.”

Justin Fields didn’t see what happened during the play, but once he saw Jenkins on the ground he knew something was wrong.

“Teven’s a tough guy, so when he’s falling on the ground like that I knew he was hurt, instantly,” Fields said. “I’ll be praying for him and hope he’s ok.”

Jenkins’ injury was the most serious looking of several Bears injuries on Sunday. One play before Jenkins went down, Equanimeous St. Brown took a hit that placed him in the concussion protocol. In addition, Jack Sanborn suffered an ankle injury and Jaylon Johnson sustained a rib injury. None of those players returned to the game.

