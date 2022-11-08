Bears' Teven Jenkins Has Third Highest-PFF Grade Over Last Month

Teven Jenkins third highest-PFF grade over last month originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Teven Jenkins has the third-highest PFF grade amongst NFL guards over the last month, according to PFF's Brad Spielberger.

Highest-graded guards over the last month:



1. Browns LG Joel Bitonio - 93.0

2. Patriots RG Michael Onwenu - 87.9

3. Bears RG Teven Jenkins - 86.3 (👀) — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) November 8, 2022

Over the last month, the Bears have played five games. They've played against the Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, Washington Commanders and Minnesota Vikings.

The Cowboys and Commanders arguably have two of the best defensive fronts in the NFL. Plus, the Patriots and Vikings have the second and tenth most sacks in the NFL this season.

Despite the tough competition, Jenkins has thrived on the Bears' offensive line. He's widely considered the team's best talent on the line, alongside Cody Whitehair.

The former Oklahoma State offensive lineman's career in the NFL started off rocky.

Jenkins experienced a severe injury to his back during his rookie season, keeping him out for most of the season. In 2021, Jenkins played in six games, starting in just two of them.

Over the summer, rumors had leaked the Bears were attempting to trade Jenkins on account of his inability to mesh with the new coaching staff. NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan reported the Bears' coaches thought of Jenkins as "wildly immature."

Outside of the rumors, Jenkins has performed exceptionally on the Bears' offensive line, and it's showing on the stat sheets.

