Bears' Teven Jenkins Back at Halas Hall, Officially Day-To-Day

Teven Jenkins back at Halas Hall, officially day-to-day

The Bears shared more good news regarding Teven Jenkins’ neck injury. Matt Eberflus announced on Tuesday that Jenkins was healthy enough to not only return to Halas Hall, but is healthy enough to be considered day-to-day moving forward.

“He’s here, engaged, walking around, moving around, looking good,” Eberflus said.

The Bears held walkthroughs on Tuesday, but Eberflus said it’s not out of the question that Jenkins could improve enough and practice later in the week.

Jenkins had to be hospitalized after a scary collison against the Eagles on Sunday. He lay face down on the ground for several minutes after a David Montgomery wildcat play in the first quarter. The play called for a counter guard-tackle pull up front, and after the game Braxton Jones said that type of blocking scheme is a high-contact play.

“Somebody said that once he made contact he realized something was wrong and just fell down,” Jones said.

Justin Fields didn’t see what happened during the play, but once he saw Jenkins on the ground he knew something was wrong.

“Teven’s a tough guy, so when he’s falling on the ground like that I knew he was hurt, instantly,”

Jenkins’ injury was the most serious looking of several Bears injuries on Sunday. One play before Jenkins went down, Equanimeous St. Brown took a hit that placed him in the concussion protocol. In addition, Jack Sanborn suffered an ankle injury and Jaylon Johnson sustained a rib injury. As of Tuesday afternoon, St. Brown remains in the concussion protocol. The Bears also placed Sanborn on IR on Tuesday, ending his season.

