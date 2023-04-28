Bears Talking About Trading Up to 32nd Pick in NFL Draft, Pick From Steelers-Claypool Trade

Bears talking about trading up to 32nd pick in NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Could the Chicago Bears pick at No. 32 after all?

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported the Pittsburgh Steelers heard from four teams interested in the 32nd-overall pick. Then NFL Insider Ian Rapoport named the Bears as a team that have talked about moving up.

"Late, late, late last night as the first round was winding down, there were a couple of teams who are at least talking about trading up," Rapoport said. "The Atlanta Falcons were one the Titans, the Bears and other were several others. The Rams had some conversations.

"There is going to be several teams that call the Steelers tonight, trying to figure out, can they get the right price to come up to 32."

From NFL Draft Kickoff: Could the #Steelers trade No. 32? pic.twitter.com/NsJR9qwjkP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2023

It would be an interesting full-circle moment if the Bears make the trade because that pick was originally Chicago's.

General manager Ryan Poles traded the Bears' second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for WR Chase Claypool in November 2022. Because the Bears finished with the worst record, and the Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick for tampering, that pick ended up being the No. 32.

It's the first pick of the second-round, but any other year the No. 32 pick is actually the last of the first round.

Ultimately, if it becomes a bidding war to land Kentucky quarterback Will Levis it might be too high a price for the Bears and Poles to pay. Breer's report made it seem like Levis was the motivation for the teams inquiring about the pick.

Text from Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen on his old QB Will Levis, still available headed into Round 2: "Whoever gets this kid is going to get the steal of the draft. I can’t imagine him having to wait around long."



Steelers have heard from 4 teams on the 32nd pick. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 28, 2023

No information about the asking price has been reported, but the Bears have two second-round picks and the first of the third round if they wanted to get in on the bidding.

The Steelers are followed by the Cardinals, Lions, Colts, Rams, Seahawks, Raiders and Panthers. The Saints hold the No. 40 overall pick.

But it could be other players besides Levis like Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer or Penn State's Joey Porter Jr.

"This is something we talk about every year. A team at 33, this year 32, getting calls," Rapoport said. "Rarely does it actually materialize. This could be a year materializes.

"There are a lot of players who some teams thought would be first-round picks who are still available. You mentioned a couple right there, Mayer the tight end from from Notre Dame. You got Joey Porter Jr, who I know the Steelers like potentially that would be someone they might take if they end up staying there.

"But then of course, you have the quarterbacks. It's not just Will Levis, it's Hendon Hooker there as well."

