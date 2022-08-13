Bears' Tajae Sharpe Makes Argument for Roster Spot With Sideline Catch

By Ryan Taylor

This is what preseason is all about. 

Tajae Sharpe, the sixth-year receiver out of Massachusetts, made an incredible, toe tapping grab on the sideline in the Bears' first preseason game versus the Kansas City Chiefs. The catch gave the Bears a 19 yard gain. 

Sharpe, 27, made the catch over former Bears defensive back, Deon Bush. 

With wide receivers N'Keal Harry, Velus Jones Jr. and David Moore working through injuries, the door is open for someone to step into the starting rotation. Sharpe is making a case to do so after an athletic grab from Justin Fields. 

Sharpe played the first three years of his career with the Tennessee Titans before playing one year each with the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings. He signed with the Bears as a free agent in May. 

