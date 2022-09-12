Bears Tackle Larry Borom Records Impeccable PFF Grade After Week 1

Larry Borom records impeccable PFF record from Week 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Many of the Chicago Bears' young players are impressing early on this season.

Not only did rookies Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker, Dominique Robinson and Braxton Jones have great NFL debuts, second-year offensive tackle Larry Borom is also hopping on the train.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

#DaBears Larry Borom was PFFs 14th highest graded offensive tackle in week 1 (pending MNF).



He allowed only 1 pressure and no sacks in 58 snaps (24 pass, 34 run). He ranks 17th in run blocking grade, and 27th in pass blocking grade among a pool of 72 offensive tackles. — Quinten Krzysko - Butkus Stats On Tap (@ButkusStats) September 12, 2022

Borom coming in as the 14th highest-graded tackle is crucial to the Bears. With the offensive line being one of the team's weak points this season, Borom's performance at the one of the most critical positions is vital.

The team ran the ball 37 times for 99 total rushing yards, giving them a 2.7 yards per carry average. Fields passed the ball for 121 yards and two touchdowns, only getting sacked twice.

Despite the difficulty of producing a prosperous run and pass game in the rain, Borom managed to hold his own against a tough 49ers defensive line.

Props to him and offensive line coach Chris Morgan for making the most of this year's offensive line. The team tried to instill talent into the line with veterans Riley Reiff and Michael Schofield, but the former is now a backup and the latter is on the practice squad.

Thankfully, the young guys have stepped up so far through one game.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.