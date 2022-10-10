Bears Snap Count: Velus Jones Makes Most of Limited Snaps Vs. Vikings

Velus makes most of limited snaps in loss vs. Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Velus Jones Jr.’s only opportunity to make an impact in Week 4 came on special teams. It was an opportunity he muffed away in the Bears’ 20-12 loss at MetLife Stadium.

But the rookie receiver never doubted his moment would come on offense. The Bears wanted him to be more consistent in practice in order to earn those coveted offensive reps. A solid week of practice saw Jones get limited offensive snaps Sunday in the Bears’ 29-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Jones played three offensive snaps but made the most of them, scoring a touchdown on the first offensive touch of his NFL career.

It was a moment Jones had been visualizing. One he hopes can be a springboard for him.

“It’s always good for a receiver’s confidence to get the ball, touch the ball, get some reps and things like,” Jones told NBC Sports Chicago after the loss. “It’s truly a blessing. The staff, they trusted me to put the play in, and I capitalized off it for the team.

“I just need to come in with that mentality,” Jones continued. “Visualize me making plays and continue to let these coaches trust me and my abilities.”

Jones’s elite speed can be a game-changing weapon for a Bears team that lacks top-tier playmakers outside of wide receiver Darnell Mooney.

The pop-pass touchdown that offensive coordinator Luke Getsy schemed up for Jones is the perfect example of the kind of manufactured touches the Bears have to put in to get the ball in the rookie’s hands. It was a play the Bears were confident would end with Jones finding pay dirt.

“We were talking about that all week,” quarterback Justin Fields said of the play to get Jones in the end zone. “I was like, ‘Bro, go crib it.’ He did that. That’s one thing he is good at it, getting the ball in his hands and making guys try to tackle him.”

The Bears’ passing attack looked rickety and disjointed to start the game against the Vikings. Fields went 3-for-8 in the first half as Minnesota jumped out to a 21-3 lead.

But Chicago’s offense responded by reeling off 19 unanswered points to take a 22-21 lead in the fourth quarter. The Bears couldn’t finish off their comeback attempt, but Fields was brilliant in the second half. The second-year quarterback went 12-for-13 for 135 yards and a touchdown after halftime.

The belief is that crisp, consistent execution will give the offense momentum heading into Thursday night’s Week 6 showdown with the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field.

“It boosts our confidence as an offense,” Jones said. “That no matter what defense we go against we can drive the ball and put up points. Just putting all that together through four quarters. I feel like we’re going to be fine. It’s still early in the season. Lot more games to be played.”

Jones is no longer thinking about the injured hamstring that forced him to miss the first three games of the season. He visualized his first NFL offensive touch going for six. He made good on that vision Sunday in Minnesota.

The Bears will need to continue to get the explosive rookie more involved as the weeks go on.

Here’s the snap count from the Bears’ Week 5 loss to the Vikings.

Quarterback: Justin Fields 50

Running backs: David Montgomery 36, Khalil Herbert 14, Khari Blasingame 9, Trestan Ebner 1

Wide receivers: Darnell Mooney 47, Equanimeous St. Brown 31, Dante Pettis 30, Ihmir Smith-Marsette 19. Velus Jones Jr. 3

Tight ends: Cole Kmet 45, Ryan Griffin 13, Trevon Wesco 2

Offensive line: Braxton Jones 50, Larry Borom 50, Lucas Patrick 50, Sam Mustipher 50, Teven Jenkins 50

Defensive line: Robert Quinn 50, Justin Jones 49, Trevis Gipson 46, Al-Quadin Muhammad 44, Armon Watts 37, Dominique Robinson 35, Angelo Blackson 30, Mike Pennel 25

Linebackers: Roquan Smith 79, Nicholas Morrow 79, Matt Adams 4, Joe Thomas 3

Defensive backs: Kyler Gordon 79, Eddie Jackson 79, Jaquan Brisker 79, Kindle Vildor 75, Jaylon Jones 72, Lamar Jackson 4

Special teams: DeAndre Houston-Carson 19, Adams 17, Thomas 14, Jack Sanborn 14, Josh Blackwell 14, Jackson 13, Elijah Hicks 12, Cairo Santos 10, Blasingame 8, Sterling Weatherford 8, Jaylon Jones 8, Herbert 8, Ebner 7, Griffin 6, Velus Jones Jr. 6, Trent Gill 6, Patrick Scales 6, Blackson 5, Robinson 5, Muhammad 5, Gipson 5, Justin Jones 5, Gordon 5, Jackson 5, Morrow 5, Wesco 5, Braxton Jones 4, Borom 4, Mustipher 4, Patrick 4, Jenkins 4, Kmet 4, Vildor 4, Riley Reiff 4

