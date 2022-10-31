Bears Snap Count: N'Keal Harry Connecting With ‘Special' Justin Fields

Harry finding quick comfort playing with 'special' QB Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

ARLINGTON, Texas -- N'Keal Harry arrived in Chicago in late July, excited about a fresh start with a new team. A high-ankle sprain and subsequent tightrope surgery delayed his Bears chapter.

That chapter finally started in Week 7 when Harry caught one pass for 14 yards in the Bears' 33-14 beatdown of his former team, the New England Patriots.

Harry's role expanded Sunday in the Bears' 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. The Arizona State product played 50 of 79 offensive snaps, second only to Darnell Mooney among wide receivers.

Harry caught two passes for 24 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown strike from Justin Fields in the second quarter.

It has only been two games, but Harry is quickly finding his footing in the Bears' offense.

"It feels good," Harry told NBC Sports Chicago after the loss in Dallas. "I felt pretty comfortable out there these past two weeks. That just comes from getting reps in practice. You got to mess some stuff up to get it right in the game. So, it's been good."

Harry understands that he brings a different element to this Bears' receiving corps, one that was missing while he was rehabbing his ankle.

"I'm fast, physical. I'm a big guy, and I'm pretty fast for my size. I feel like I got to be an enforcer in this offense, especially in the run game," Harry told NBC Sports Chicago.

Finding the end zone in his second game with the Bears did Harry's mind good. It's clear the former first-round pick feels at ease in Chicago after failing to meet high expectations in New England.

The touchdown in Dallas also showed why Harry was so excited to get his fresh start with a quarterback of Justin Fields' talent level.

On the touchdown, Fields believes the Cowboys only had 10 guys on the field. He identified Dallas was in Cover 0, checked the protection but kept the route combinations the same. The protection held firm, and Fields delivered a strike to Harry, who beat his man across the middle of the field.

Harry sees Fields putting it together and is happy to finally be on the field to connect with the Bears' young signal-caller.

"Man, he's real special," Harry told NBC Sports Chicago of Fields. "Especially when it comes to the way he feels the pocket, gets out of the pocket and uses his legs. The way he extends plays. It's a big opportunity for our offense. It has been real good so far."

Harry's run-blocking ability and big frame have likely led to his quick ascent up the depth chart. His time on the field should continue to increase as he builds his rapport with Fields.

Here's the snap count from the Bears' loss to the Cowboys in Dallas:

Quarterback: Justin Fields 76, Trevor Siemian 3

Running backs: David Montgomery 55, Khalil Herbert 22, Khari Blasingame 9, Trestan Ebner 3

Wide receivers: Darnell Mooney 68, N'Keal Harry 50, Dante Pettis 42, Equanimeous St. Brown 25, Velus Jones Jr. 15

Tight ends: Cole Kmet 75, Trevon Wesco 25, Ryan Griffin 6

Offensive line: Braxton Jones 79, Riley Reiff 79, Michael Schofield 79, Teven Jenkins 76, Sam Mustipher 76, Dieter Eiselen 6

Defenisve line: Al-Quadin Muhammad 48, Justin Jones 39, Trevis Gipson 39, Armon Watts 31, Angelo Blackson 24, Mike Pennel 22, Dominique Robinson 21, Kingsley Jonathan 9

Linebackers: Roquan Smith 58, Nicholas Morrow 58, Jack Sanborn 13, Joe Thomas 8

Defensive backs: Eddie Jackson 58, Jaquan Brisker 58, Jaylon Johnson 57, Kyler Gordon 55, Kindle Vildor 39, DeAndre Houston-Carson 1

Special teams: Thomas 26, Dane Cruikshank 22, Houston-Carson 20, Jaylon Jones 19, Sterling Weatherford 19, Sanborn 18, Ebner 15, Elijah Hicks 15, Blasingame 14, Josh Blackwell 11, Cairo Santos 8, Wesco 8, Robinson 8, Velus Jones Jr. 8, Griffin 7, Morrow 7, Jaylon Johnson 7, Gordon 7, Gipson 7, Muhammad 7, Justin Jones 7, Blackson 7, Patrick Scales 7, Trenton Gill 7, Jackson 6, Brisker 5, Herbert 4, Braxton Jones 3, Schofield 3, Jenkins 3, Reiff 3, Kmet 3, Eiselen 3, Ja'Tyre Carter 3, Pettis 2

