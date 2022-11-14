Bears Snap Count: Chase Claypool's Usage Drops in Loss Vs. Lions

Eberflus explains Claypool's low usage in Bears' loss vs. Lions originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

CHICAGO -- After playing 26 snaps in his Bears debut against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9, it was that Chase Claypool would be even more involved in the offense in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus promised an "expanded package" for Claypool during the week. That never materialized.

Claypool played just 19 snaps in the Bears' 31-30 loss to the Lions on Sunday at Soldier Field. The third-year receiver was targeted twice and caught just one pass for 8 yards. He was the fifth wide receiver in terms of snap share. Darnell Mooney led the pecking order, followed by Equanimeous St. Brown, Dante Pettis, and Byron Pringle.

Eberflus chalked Claypool's usage up to how the Lions' defense covered Claypool.

"Yeah, I think it was 19 snaps, I think he had two targets on the day," Eberflus said. "But a lot of times, he’s the primary and they’re covering that, you go to the secondary. Getsy and I visited about that this morning and that’s pretty much what it was."

With Pringle returning from IR on Sunday, the Bears elected to sit down N'Keal Harry and Velus Jones Jr. Pringle's role as a true slot and ability to play special teams (10 snaps) is likely the reason the Bears gave him the nod against the Lions.

The Bears have seven healthy receivers now and only five roster spots on gameday. Who plays will be determined by several factors.

"I would really say about all the receivers, just compete," Eberflus said last Wednesday. "Obviously, the room’s a little bit fuller now because we’ve got guys back, and with additions of certain players, you’re just in there competing. So it starts with alignment, assignment, key, and technique — do you know your job? Do you know your motions? Do you know how to block the point when we’re running the ball on the perimeter and hustle on the back side? But then it comes down to being a playmaker. That position, to me, is a game-changer, a playmaking position.

"And there’s a lot of competition in there right now, which is good for us."

Here's the snap count from the Bears' 31-30 loss to the Lions:

Quarterback: Justin Fields 61

Running backs: David Montgomery 40, Khalil Herbert 23, Khari Blasingame 7

Wide receivers: Darnell Mooney 51, Equanimeous St. Brown 31, Dante Pettis 27, Byron Pringle 20, Chase Claypool 19

Tight ends: Cole Kmet 57, Trevon Wesco 15, Ryan Griffin 13

Offensive line: Braxton Jones 61, Michael Schofield 61, Sam Mustipher 61, Cody Whitehair 61, Riley Reiff 61

Defensive line: Trevis Gipson 55, Dominique Robinson 54, Justin Jones 41, Armon Watts 34, Angelo Blackson 29, Mike Pennel 22, Kingsley Jonathan 10, Gerri Green 4

Linebackers: Nicholas Morrow 62, Jack Sanborn 56, Joe Thomas 26

Defensive backs: Kyler Gordon 62, Eddie Jackson 61, Jaquan Brisker 61, Jaylon Johnson 52, Jaylon Jones 41, DeAndre Houston-Carson 8, Lamar Jackson 4

Special teams: Thomas 24, Houston-Carson 22, Josh Blackwell 19, Sterling Weatherford 19, Blasingame 17, Dane Cruikshank 16, Trestan Ebner 14, Elijah Hicks 14, Griffin 14, Cairo Santos 11, Pringle 10, Patrick Scales 8, Trenton Gill 8, Blackson 7, Robinson 7, Gipson 7, Herbert 6, Wesco 6, Dieter Eiselen 5, Larry Borom 5, Jonathan 5, Justin Jones 5, Sanborn 5, Jackson 5, Morrow 5, Gordon 5, Kmet 5, Reiff 5, Braxton Jones 5, Schofield 5, Whitehair 5, Pettis 4, A.J. Klein 3, Jaylon Jones 2, Brisker 1

