Bears Sign Veterans Davonate Harris, Trevon Coley

The Chicago Bears are never done improving the roster. 

They proved that with the signings of Riley Reiff and Michael Schofield at the beginning of training camp. Again, they're proving their aggressiveness by signing veteran cornerback Davontae Harris and defensive tackle Trevon Coley to the roster. 

Harris, 27, played six games between the Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers last season. He is a four-year veteran out of Illinois State University.

The Bears signed Coley simultaneously with Harris. Coley, 28, recorded one sack in six games with the Arizona Cardinals in 2020. 

