Bears Sign Veteran Tight End Stephen Carlson to a One-Year Deal

The Chicago Bears signed veteran tight end Stephen Carlson to a one-year deal, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The #Bears are signing veteran TE Stephen Carlson to a one-year contract, sources tell me and @RapSheet. The former #Browns tight end worked out at Chicago’s minicamp this weekend. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 6, 2023

Carlson joined the Bears' minicamp this weekend ahead of signing a one-year deal.

He will join a tight end group with Cole Kmet and Robert Tonyan, the latter of whom signed with the Bears in free agency this offseason.

Carlson, 26, has played two seasons in the NFL, both with the Cleveland Browns. He has six career receptions on 62 yards and one touchdown. Although, he's played in 25 career games over two seasons.

