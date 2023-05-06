Bears Sign Veteran Tight End Stephen Carlson to a One-Year Deal

By Ryan Taylor

Bears sign tight end Stephen Carlson to a one-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears signed veteran tight end Stephen Carlson to a one-year deal, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. 

Carlson joined the Bears' minicamp this weekend ahead of signing a one-year deal.

He will join a tight end group with Cole Kmet and Robert Tonyan, the latter of whom signed with the Bears in free agency this offseason. 

Carlson, 26, has played two seasons in the NFL, both with the Cleveland Browns. He has six career receptions on 62 yards and one touchdown. Although, he's played in 25 career games over two seasons. 

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

