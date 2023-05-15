Bears Sign Three 2023 NFL Draft Picks to Rookie Deals

Bears sign three draft picks to rookie deals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears have nearly signed their entire draft class. The team announced it officially signed three more rookies on Monday, including first round draft pick Darnell Wright.

In addition to Wright, the Bears agreed to terms with third-round pick Zacch Pickens and fourth-round pick Tyler Scott. The Bears see Pickens as an explosive interior defensive lineman with the ability to play multiple positions. During rookie minicamp however, he took a majority of his snaps at the all-important three-technique spot. Scott is a wide receiver with big play upside. He’s got blazing speed and is a reliable deep target who should help Justin Fields play to his strengths.

Earlier this month the Bears signed fifth-round linebacker Noah Sewell, fifth-round cornerback Terell Smith, seventh-round defensive tackle Travis Bell and seventh-round safety Kendall Williamson.

Second-round defensive tackle Gervon Dexter, second-round cornerback Tyrique Stevenson and fourth-round running back Roschon Johnson all remain unsigned, yet that didn’t stop any of those players from participating in rookie minicamp earlier this month.

