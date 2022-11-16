Bears Sign Taco Charlton Off of Saints Practice Squad

Who is new Bears DE Taco Charlton? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears added another former first-round draft pick to their roster on Wednesday, this time in the hopes of bolstering their pass rush. Matt Eberflus announced the team signed Taco Charlton to their active roster, off of the Saints practice squad.

The Cowboys selected Charlton with the No. 27 overall pick of the 2017 draft. He never won a starting job his rookie season, playing behind Demarcus Lawrence and Tyrone Crawford, but managed three sacks, three TFLs and one forced fumble. Charlton started the 2018 as the starter opposite Lawrence on the defensive line, but his production slipped and an injury partway through the year knocked him out of the starting lineup. By season’s end he only had one sack in 11 games. Charlton’s Cowboys career ended in 2019. He started the season as a healthy scratch in the first two weeks of the season before being traded to Miami. Coincidentally, his first game as a Dolphin was against the Cowboys, and Charlton came through with one sack and one TFL. Charlton had a career-high five sacks with the Dolphins that year, but missed the last two games of the season due to an ankle injury. The Dolphins waived Charlton in April the following offseason. Charlton spent 2020 and 2021 with the Chiefs and the Steelers, and played 18 games total with one start. He only recorded 2.5 sacks, one TFL and one forced fumble over those two seasons. Charlton hasn’t played in a game this year.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Charlton will likely take Kingsley Jonathan’s role as a depth pass rusher with the Bears. In five games this year, Jonathan played between 5% and 16% of the team’s defensive snaps. The team waived Jonathan on Tuesday.

Both Eberflus and Ryan Poles are familiar with Charlton. Eberflus and Charlton worked together with the Cowboys in 2017, and Poles and Charlton crossed paths in Kansas City in 2020.

The Bears have added two other discarded first-round draft picks this season. Poles claimed offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood off of waivers after he fell out of favor with the Raiders staff one year after being selected with the No. 17 overall pick. Leatherwood has yet to play for the Bears this year. Poles also sent a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Patriots for N’Keal Harry. The wide receiver missed the early portion of the season as he recovered from ankle surgery and debuted in Week 7. Harry has four catches for 44 yards and one touchdown on the year, but was made a healthy scratch last Sunday when Byron Pringle returned from injured reserve.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.