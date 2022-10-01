Bears Sign Kicker Michael Badgley, Cairo Santos Questionable Week 4

Bears sign backup kicker with Santos questionable originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears signed veteran kicker Michael Badgley to the practice squad, then immediately elevated him to the active roster in case Cairo Santos is unable to play on Sunday against the Giants. Santos missed practice on Thursday and Friday this week due to a personal matter. Santos did not travel with the team to New Jersey, but he's still officially questionable to play in Week 4. Santos is 4-4 on field goal attempts this year, but he missed two extra points in the rainy conditions in Week 1.

Badgley played 12 games for the Colts last season, so he’s familiar with Matt Eberflus. Over his four-year career Badgley has gone 70-87 on field goal tries, good for a 80.5% hit rate. His career long was a 59-yarder in 2018. Badgley is 122-127 on extra point attempts.

In a corresponding move, the Bears placed Andre Anthony on the practice squad reserve/injured list. The team also elevated running back Darrynton Evans from the practice squad to the active roster with David Montgomery ruled out for Week 4.

